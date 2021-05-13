Due to a reporter's error, a story in Thursday’s St. Joe Live incorrectly stated the date of Parties on the Parkway. The first concert of the monthly series was held on May 13. The News-Press apologizes for the mistake.
Correction
Due to a reporter's error, a story in Thursday’s St. Joe Live incorrectly stated the date of Parties on the Parkway. The first concert of the monthly series was held on May 13. The News-Press apologizes for the mistake.
Andrew Gaug can be reached at andrew.gaug@newspressnow.com.
Follow him on Twitter: @NPNOWGaug
Andrew Gaug
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Two people extracted from vehicle after crash
- Sheriff's office apologizes for tagging man with incorrect charge
- 'Useless trips:' Diemel family frustrated with Missouri justice system
- Man charged with murder of 5-month-old son
- Regal Hollywood 10 to reopen in new movie landscape
- Offender dies following incident at WMCC
- One dead and one in custody after early morning shooting
- Third man charged in 2-year-old's death sentenced to 10 years in prison
- Victim of Monday night crash has died
- Man surrenders after barricading self in house
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.