The story "Continuing the conversation" on Page A1 of Sunday's St. Joseph News-Press incorrectly identified Jacob Blake's shooting as a murder. Blake is alive.
Correction
Andrew Gaug can be reached at andrew.gaug@newspressnow.com.
Follow him on Twitter: @NPNOWGaug
Andrew Gaug
