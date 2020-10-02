The story “Sharing the software” printed on Page A1 of the Oct. 2 St. Joseph News-Press incorrectly listed the official name of one of the involved school districts, due to incorrect information given to the newspaper. It is the North Harrison R-III School District based in Eagleville, Missouri. The News-Press apologizes for the error.
