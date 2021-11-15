A story printed on Page A1 of the Nov. 15 St. Joseph News-Press incorrectly described election rules, because of a reporter’s error. To pass a school district property tax levy, a simple majority of voters would be required, regardless of when the election happened.
The News-Press apologies for the error.
