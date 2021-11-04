A date for a clinic for children ages 5 to 11 to receive COVID-19 vaccines was incorrect in a story titled “Peacock Pediatrics to host children’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic” on page B1 of the Nov. 4 edition of the News-Press, due to a reporter’s error. The clinic will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, at Peacock Pediatrics.
The News-Press apologizes for the error.
