A story printed on Page C1 of the Saturday, Aug. 21, edition of the St. Joseph News-Press Weekender contained a bad headline in need of correction, due to errors by a reporter and editors. The first day of school is Monday, Aug. 23. The News-Press apologizes for the errors.
