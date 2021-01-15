A photographic caption accompanying the story “Six now in the running for SJSD board” published on Page B1 of the Jan. 15 St. Joseph News-Press incorrectly spelled the name of Colby Oyerly, due to a reporter’s error. The News-Press apologizes for the error.
