The Downtown YMCA is looking for interest among the community for a day-care program to help essential workers in St. Joseph during the pandemic.

Children between the ages of 5 and 12 years old would receive breakfast, lunch and a snack along with care Monday through Friday for $95.

The hours of operation for the emergency child care program would be 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To register go online to stjoymca.org, download the registration form and email ahassler@stjoymca.org.

Children could bring a swimsuit, towel and laptop if they need to do homework.

For more information, call the YMCA at 816-233-9622.