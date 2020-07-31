Before the pandemic, Yellow Frog Graphics focused primarily on graphics and custom apparel, but now their products are helping keep the community safe.

Kyle Arnold, director of marketing, said as more businesses and schools started talking about returning, they started reaching out more about custom graphics and apparel.

"We kind of knew something was going to happen around March, and it's slowly progressed from there and it's kind of been like wildfire," Arnold said.

At first, the company was providing a large amount of floor graphics, signage and partitions for businesses to inform customers about safety measures.

"We started having companies ask us if we could make masks and we said absolutely we can," Arnold said.

Arnold said production of materials and graphics has been very fast-paced from hand sanitizers, floor graphics, partitions, shields and now to masks.

"We were in talks with the schools because we knew that masks were going to be kind of a requirement and so that's where we were trying to focus on how to help the businesses," Arnold said.

They've receieved a large number of requests from local schools in the past two weeks, but also parents trying to get kids prepared for the school year.

Yellow Frog's four designers work with the schools and businesses on the type of design they want on the mask and then they have the choice between a few different styles, including two-ply and three-ply.

Arnold's also been surprised at the amount of masks some customers are ordering. One business ordered 1,000 masks for employees.

"When it comes to the large corporations, they have a lot of people they want to protect," Arnold said.

Yellow Frog is proud to offer some of the most needed products right now that they can get people quickly in the local community

"We're just happy to give people the option of creative flair and uniqueness to either a school, sport or business," Arnold said.

Even though the production of protective apparel has kept business going in a positive direction, Arnold is looking forward to when they're no longer needed, but will keep it an option for as long as necessary.