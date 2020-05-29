Well-preserved Roman mosaic unearthed in Italian vineyard

SOAVE, Italy | Archaeologists have briefly revealed a well-preserved mosaic floor of an ancient Roman villa first discovered almost a century ago near the northern Italian city of Verona.

The mosaic in bright shades of red, pink, orange, purple and yellow appeared to be ‘’in a good state of conservation,’’ from what archaeologists observed after gingerly digging a trench between vineyards in the hills of Valpolicella, Gianni de Zuccato, the official in charge of archaeology in Verona province, said Friday.

Mosaics revealing the site of an ancient villa were first discovered in 1922. Archaeologists have been doing partial digs to determine the scale of the original villa and in preparation to transform the area into a museum. The recent discovery of two nearby mosaic floors confirmed the villa extended north and south of the original site.

The dig from May 18 through 22 was the fourth since July and went ahead only after restrictions imposed as part of Italy’s coronavirus lockdown were lifted. The unearthed mosaic from the villa’s servants’ quarters dates from the 3rd century and has since been covered back up.

‘’After numerous failed attempts, finally a part of the flooring and foundation of the Roman villa discovered a century ago has been brought to light,’’ the city administration of Negrar, the town where the site is located, said in a Facebook post.

The city said archaeological officials would decide with landowners and Negrar officials the best way to make the site accessible to the public.

The original excavation in 1922 revealed the remains of a villa of some 270 square meters that had intricate mosaics covering set into the floors of multiple rooms. The ongoing project aims to continue study of the site to fully reveal its story while protecting the dig and eventually putting a protective covering over it ‘’with the goal of creating a museum that can be visited by the public.,’ officials said.

12-meter long fin whale washes up dead on U.K. beach

LONDON | Police have urged people to stay away from a 40-foot (12-meter) long whale, believed to be a juvenile, that washed up dead on a beach in southeast England.

Images posted on social media show the giant mammal, thought to be a fin whale, on its back very close to a sandy shore in Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, on Friday.

The British Divers Marine Life Rescue charity said the whale appeared small for the species and said it believed the mammal to be a juvenile.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said officers were called to the scene after reports of a “large object” on the beach early Friday.

Essex Police said the area has been cordoned off and it was working with others to plan how to remove the whale.

The fin whales is the second-largest mammal in the world, after the blue whale. It has a distinct ridge along its back which gives it the nickname “razorback.” It is classed as endangered by the World Wide Fund for Nature.

Sheriff: Texas constable mistakenly killed by deputy

A Texas deputy mistakenly shot and killed another responding officer early Friday while searching a home after a neighbor reported a suspicious person in the area, authorities said.

The shooting happened in the Sienna Plantation subdivision in Missouri City, about 15 miles southwest of Houston.

Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls said a neighbor called police to report that someone suspicious was running in the area. County sheriff’s deputies and Deputy Constable Caleb Rule responded, he said.

Nehls said the 911 caller reported seeing the suspect through a security camera running into a house that the caller knew was vacant. He said that at some point, a light was seen on in the normally vacant house.

Three deputies and the constable arrived at the scene within a minute of each other, Nehls said. Though they are from different agencies, the officers operate on the same radio channel.

The deputies entered the home through an unlocked door, Nehls said. While searching it, a deputy fatally shot Rule, mistaking him for an intruder, Nehls said.

Rule is survived by his wife and their four teenage children, Nehls said. The eldest, an 18-year-old daughter, is graduating high school Friday.

“What else do you say? You’ve got to pray for everybody — just a tragic, tragic scene here,” the sheriff said early Friday.

Before joining the constable’s office, Rule worked at the Missouri City Police Department, authorities said.

The deputy, whose name has not been released, has more than 20 years of experience, Nehls said. The deputy was placed on leave, as per department policy in deputy-involved shootings, and an investigation into the shooting was underway.

Parents settle lawsuit over disabled son’s forced baptism

PAINESVILLE, Ohio | The parents of a disabled Ohio teen have settled a lawsuit against a church and others over what they said was the boy’s forced baptism at a picnic in 2016, the parents’ attorneys said.

The confidential settlement on behalf of April and Gregg DeFibaugh and their son, identified as “V,” was agreed to earlier this year in Lake County outside Cleveland. It was announced Thursday by a spokesman for the group American Atheists.

The lawsuit claimed a man from a northeast Ohio Big Brothers Big Sisters group took the boy, then 11, to a Morning Star Friends Church picnic in August 2016 and told him he would stop taking him to minor league baseball games if he did not agree to be baptized.

The full immersion baptism traumatized the boy, causing anxiety and recurring nightmares about drowning, the lawsuit said.

“Although no settlement or verdict could undo the anguish their son suffered, the DeFibaughs are pleased with the outcome,” said American Atheist attorney Geoffrey Blackwell in a statement.

An attorney for Big Brothers Big Sisters said Friday that the lawsuit found no fault with the group. Attorneys for the boy’s big brother, the church and a minister declined to comment, citing the confidential settlement terms.

