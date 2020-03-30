Some people like the idea of being able to work from home.

However, for others working from home due to COVID-19 shelter in place restrictions is stressful.

Dr. James Jura, medical director for The Center, has a few recommendations for those stressed about working from home.

“To decrease the stress from working from home, try to set up an isolated place to work that is free of as many distractions as possible,” he said. “OK, so that’s gonna be very difficult for a lot of people with kids being home, but as much as possible, having a specific spot that is just for work.”

Jura said another stress that comes form working at home is the expectation that if you’re at home you should do laundry, sweep the floor or some other household chore you’d normally do. But keep to your rergular work schedule as much as possible, he said.

“It really shouldn’t work like that. So if I’m working from 8 to 5, I’m not going to be trying to fit in three things at the same time I’m going to be when I sit down to work. I’m not going to worry about sweeping the kitchen because I wouldn’t be sweeping it at work anyways,” Jura said.

He added that when working from home people have to be pretty self-directed to not go turn on the TV or get distracted.

“And during the time that you’re at work, you really are trying not to do anything you wouldn’t do it in office,” Jura said.

It’s proven that working from home improves the productivity for jobs requiring creativity, but at the same time, it can hinder jobs that are repetitive in nature, like data entry, according to the businessinsider.com web site experts.