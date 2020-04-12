Working from home has become the new norm for businesses and employees across the country due to COVID-19.

In the last month, people have learned to adapt to talking with coworkers via Zoom, Skype or other virtual chat outlets. Matt Robertson, a principal at CliftonLarsonAllen, said the biggest lesson he’s learned is teamwork.

"We do work as a team a lot with several other people, and working remotely you lose some of that teamwork," Robertson said.

Those in Robertson's office have always had the opportunity to work from home, but he's always chosen to be in the office due to the distractions that could be there.

"You get up in the morning and you start working, and at the end of the day you're like 'I guess I'll quit working' and you walk like 15 feet and it doesn't ever feel like you're off of work," Robertson said.

Robertson said those in his office also are missing the face-to-face contact with clients that now has been moved to Zoom calls. However, in order to create some type of social interaction during the workday, CliftonLarsonAllen employees have learned to get creative.

"I do a yoga routine once a week for the office, and they record it and send it out," Robertson said. "We've had inside Bingo, cooking recipes, show and tell and try to create an atmosphere that we're still a family."

Jennifer Milbourne, owner of Merle Norman Cosmetics, said she's had to learn to balance a variety of roles working from home.

"I'm having to balance my business, being a mom, being a wife, a home owner and a teacher," Milbourne, who also serves as editor of Josephine magazine, said.

Milbourne said that even though her store is closed, she's open for business and is doing online sales and delivery, but it's not the same as the typical interaction she's used to.

"Color matching foundation from afar can be a little difficult and I had ladies who really liked coming in and touching things and trying things on and you can't do that anymore," Milbourne said.

Milbourne said she has a lot of regular customers that she misses seeing, but she's also Facetimes with customers who need suggestions or help with products. Before the pandemic, Milbourne offered "Makeup Tip Tuesday" and has moved to Facebook live.

"I'm actually now doing them during the day instead of the evening because I have a more captive audience during the day 'cause people want some kind of engagement with somebody," Milbourne said.

Robertson and Milbourne both expect to be working from home for a while, but are ready for operations to start going back to normal.

"It's been interesting, but I think we're all ready to go back," Robertson said.