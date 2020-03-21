One of, if not the most, hardest hit industries impacted by COVID-19 is travel.

Many airlines have significantly lowered the number of their international flights due to travel bans along with domestic flights due to travel advisories.

Cruise ships have taken the hardest blow. The Centers for Disease Control currently placed a level 3 travel warning on cruise ship travel, which is classified as “avoid nonessential travel.”

Those with travel plans for the next couple of weeks are likely to face challenges departing on getaways. But in the two weeks the coronavirus has been widespread in the United States, there are people who are still determined to travel.

“We have had a lot of people go and travel during this time if it is not a destination which has not been banned,” said Chad Cotter, a travel consultant and office manager for Totally Trips LLC in St. Joseph. “For people that had been traveling, they said they had the best time and there were almost no lines.”

There is no saying how long the COVID-19 outbreak could last or if the travel warnings will grow more serious. They could extend well into the summer months. But because of all of the problems in the travel industry, there are companies offering cheap trips as long as they can.

“We are not seeing people necessarily cancel their summer trips, just calling to check on their flights as people are curious for in the summer if the virus will go away,” Cotter said.

Travel insurance for booking trips is common in case something comes up and vacationers are suddenly not able to travel. For consumers who did not purchase insurance, it may be time to start looking ahead to see about canceling future trips.

Cotter said there has not been much attention on summer trips yet, but that time is coming.

“For July or summer travel, it is kind of best to wait for those yet,” Cotter said. “But for the people that did not get travel insurance that are leaving in the next couple of weeks, depending on the tour operator, they are allowing them to get credits for future travel, which normally does not happen.”

Cotter said there have been a lot of calls to check on travel prices and options to Mexico and the Caribbean from those looking to see if they can score a deal.