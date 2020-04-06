Over the span of one month, Will Eames’ basketball career changed forever.

The Lee’s Summit, Missouri, native was named the MIAA Freshman of the Year, a first in the history of the Missouri Western’s men’s basketball program. The redshirt freshman then learned his spring break had been extended due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the remainder of his second academic year would be completed from home.

“It’s tough because we all went home for spring break thinking it would be a week, then it turned into two weeks, three weeks, now probably a couple months,” Eames said during a FaceTime interview.

“It’s hard. I miss them,” he added, speaking about his teammates who are now back home across the country.

Eames then learned his head coach Sundance Wicks, the man who recruited them to St. Joseph, had taken a job as an assistant at Wyoming. Three days later, assistant Will Martin was promoted to head coach.

All the while, he’s had to adapt to life as a student-athlete as weight rooms and basketball courts across the country are closed.

“I’ve had to adapt a lot. I’ve been trying to go to outdoor courts I can find,” Eames said, noting a hoop five minutes from his home he’s taken advantage of in recent weeks.

“I’ve been trying to run, keep my cardio up. Basically it’s a big change. I’m not used to it. Noone is.”

When Eames arrived at Missouri Western in 2018, he did so far from his current stature. He’s grown at least two inches since his first day on campus and used a redshirt season to become accustomed to life in college, on and off the court.

“It did a lot for me. I changed my whole game, basically. I had to learn how to play guard more, how to guard guards, how to keep up with the speed of the college game,” Eames said. “That whole year was huge for me. Without the redshirt, I wouldn’t have done what I did last year.”

During that year, he endured early morning workouts with Martin that helped him evolve his game and conditioning, while the two also grew close in meetings as the assistant strived to keep Eames confident.

“What makes Will special is that he is more than just a basketball player. He impacts this team and community in a multitude of ways on a daily basis,” Martin said. “His success on the court is a direct reflection of who he is as a human being off of it.”

The results paid off immediately. He scored 19 points in his college debut against top 25-ranked Southern Nazarene. The man compared to Larry Bird — and even wears his No. 33 — scored a career-high 25 to help the Griffons to an MIAA-opening win at Central Missouri without All-MIAA guard Tyrell Carroll.

He finished the season averaging 10.5 points and 7 rebounds per game to earn the conference’s top freshman honor, beating out teammates Reese Glover and Jaron Thames.

“It meant a lot. It’s humbling,” Eames said, adding that the three candidates didn’t care who won. “I’m gonna use that as something to work for and keep growing my game.”

Eames missed games early in the year due to a hand injury and suffered a foot injury in the team’s win against No. 18 Missouri Southern, missing the final two regular season games. He toughed it out in two MIAA Tournament games, though he admitted he could only be so effective.

“It was really tough just not being able to be out there. Injuries are frustrating because you wanna be out there as much as possible when your body doesn’t let you and you really can’t do anything about it,” Eames said.

He is back to feeling 100% in workouts and is using the offseason to increase his athleticism and have a bounce-back shooting year, hoping to improve on marks of 44% from the field and 30.5% from 3-point range. While it’s uncertain when he can link up with his teammates again, it’s a day he’s counting down to.

“We never gave up on each other. I’m excited to see what we can do year three, year four,” Eames said.

“We’re a group that’s gonna grow up together and do special things.”