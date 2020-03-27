A former Missouri Western football player and current student is dealing with COVID-19 in his immediate family.

Austin Kemp's mother, Mischelle, tested positive for the virus. She works as a nurse practitioner at a clinic in Kansas City, Missouri, and has been working 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day of the week since the pandemic started.

"There were some days she was working from 6:30 to 8 at night and sometimes later," Kemp said. "She was risking herself for others and making sure everyone was getting the proper medical attention they need at this time."

Mischelle Kemp saw a patient on March 20, who eventually tested positive for COVID-19. She had no symptoms that Saturday or Sunday, but was quarantined to be safe.

"She wore a mask and gloves 24/7 after she treated the patient," Kemp said.

She spiked a fever of 103 on Monday and was tested. The family received the results March 26, that she was positive.

Austin Kemp said his family had been taking every precaution possible prior to the diagnosis because they knew Mischelle Kemp was at higher risk due to pulmonary issues.

"We actually prepared for this to happen," Austin Kemp said. "We have campers and RVs at our house and we pulled one up to the side of our house to make sure that if we did have to quarantine somebody inside of there, we would."

Austin Kemp said his mom is quarantined upstairs in their home and his dad is outside in the camper. The family was stocked up on groceries and has not left their home since the test results came back.

Austin Kemp wants people to know that the situation is not something to take lightly, and he hopes everyone is taking the proper sanitizing precautions.

"Pretty much anything that we know could possibly contract this or have it on it possibly we've been cleaning and doing everything we can to make sure we aren't spreading it and keeping it inside of our home," he said.

Any time the family has gone out, they've worn masks and gloves. Austin Kemp has been wearing a bandana because he said it's impossible to find masks around the Kansas City area.

"I've gone to every single medical store, I've gone to Home Depot, so the result is using a bandana and medical gloves and being careful when we were out," he said.

Austin Kemp said his family checks in on his mom every hour through texts and FaceTime.

"The biggest thing we've been told during this time is stay hydrated and keep having water and Gatorade just so if she does spike another fever, she'll be prepared for it," Kemp said.

Kemp said his mom has done so much for the family over the years as a nurse that they want to do everything possible to properly care for her now.

"We are rather fortunate right now that this happened inside of our home, because we're able to take care of her as much as we can at this time," he said.

Before the pandemic started, Austin Kemp was working towards his history education degree at Missouri Western and was hoping to start getting substitute hours in. He said it's been different being completely online, but all the students and professors are learning to overcome it.

"It's a rather unique and rare experience that I think we're taking very seriously and doing very well at this time," he said.

He said the weirdest aspect of the current situation is not being around the Western community and seeing people he typically saw every day.

"I was looking forward to just being a Griffon, but I still am a Griffon, just online right now," he said.