Austin Kemp, a former Missouri Western football player and current student, gives his experience and advice after finding out his mother, Mischelle Kemp, contracted the COVID-19 virus.

Mischelle works as a nurse practitioner at a clinic within Kansas City, Missouri, and has been working 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. everyday of the week since the pandemic started.

Austin said him and his family have been taking every precaution necessary and are currently quarantined within their home.