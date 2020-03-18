As COVID-19 spreads throughout the nation, the question is less about what public entities are closing and more about which ones remain open. Missouri Western State University and Northwest Missouri State announced Wednesday they will not be among those.

The campus is transitioning to a distance-learning education delivery system which will see most of the campus remain closed, as it has been since the beginning of what has been an extended spring break. Students learned on Wednesday afternoon in a virtual town hall-style briefing with Missouri Western President Matt Wilson that there are various options to conclude their business for the spring 2020 semester.

Northwest Missouri State, based in Maryville, similarly announced on Wednesday that it will navigate all in-person instruction to the internet. Such online instruction is set to commence on March 23. For both Northwest and Missouri Western, there have been no reports yet of students or other constituents testing positive for COVID-19.

Wilson said he is coaching Missouri Western students to persevere through what has been an unprecedented challenge for the entire community.

"If you get knocked down, you just need to make the best of it, get back up and try again," Wilson said. "And you know, here, what we're seeing is, we're getting knocked down across the board. And I just hope that folks are hopeful, they don't have fear, they don't panic and they understand that this will pass."

Based mainly on student-faculty interaction via the internet, options for online education at Missouri Western are likely to include:

At the discretion of faculty, reception of a "complete" credit, in which students who are on track to pass the course will wrap up their affairs and be able to advance academically, but they will not receive a letter grade;

Production of an end-of-term exam or project, which will be scored along with their midterm grade and other coursework to earn a letter grade;

Withdrawal from the course;

Reception of an "incomplete" credit.

Wilson indicated in a press conference that faculty will have broad flexibility in determining how to conclude each individual course. Accommodations will be made for students who need to leave campus and have no internet access at their permanent address. He estimated that amid the previous spring break period, as many as 90% of on-campus residents have moved out.

Those on-campus residents who have nowhere to go, or for some other reason are compelled to remain in the residence halls, will be permitted to do so for the rest of the semester and potentially into the future. The Western Dining Hall will be closed, but students will be able to pick up to-go meals at the door.

One of the on-campus residents who has so far chosen to remain, Dax Driskill, a senior who intends to graduate this fall, said he has some apprehension about returning to his hometown of Wichita, Kansas, amid the outbreak. He is not personally fearful that he will develop pneumonia or other severe complications of COVID-19, but he is concerned he could spread the disease to others who are in a more vulnerable health situation.

Overall, he feels the administration has handled the situation as best it can, and that it has been willing to confront difficult questions from students when much remains up in the air.

"I'm not disappointed at all with their decisions," Driskill said. "I think they gave us a wide array of options. Not everyone's going to be happy at the end of the day, but that's how it happens."