Usually around this time of year Missouri Western State University is welcoming hundreds of incoming freshmen for fall orientation.

COVID-19 has forced admissions to switch sessions to a blended platform using Zoom calls and website links.

“I think we were nervous about shifting that kind of experience to online,” said Missouri Western Events & New Student Program Coordinator Melissa Stallbaumer. “So far, we've seen them go fairly smoothly and technology has worked great.”

In the first part of orientation everyone will complete forms using online modules, which are built to be completed on their own time.

“We've had students doing orientation on beaches and even in places like Japan,” Stallbaumer said.

After completing financial and personal forms and receiving their schedule, students will join a Zoom conference call.

“Hopefully, they can develop questions after receiving their schedule and that is why we developed a part two,” says Stallbaumer. “We really try to give an interactive experience.”

Student leaders will hold a Q&A session before incoming students are placed into smaller groups based on their major.

“We still wanted a way to kind of be able to connect with each other,” Stallbaumer said. “So they do ice-breakers and team building and things like that to be able to feel like they've met someone that was not in person.”

There will be a chance to meet with faculty, then have a one-on-one advising appointment to wrap up the day.

There will be three more sessions through the end of July.