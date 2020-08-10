The months of May, June, July and August are typically the busiest for local wedding venues, but 2020's season was off to a slow start.

Timber Creek Event Center and Backwoods Venue 222 had to shut down for their spring weddings in March, April and the beginning of May. Stacy Kovac, owner of Timber Creek, was booked almost every weekend after May, which didn't give the canceled weddings many available reschedule times.

"We're booked up to a year to two years, so there really wasn't a lot of opportunity for them to reschedule with us, so we ended up doing a lot of refunds," Kovac said.

Timber Creek's first wedding of the season was the third weekend of May. Kovac said they started social distancing tables, set some up outside and have multiple hand sanitizing stations around the venue.

"We ask our guests that are serving a buffet style dinner to have someone serve the food so there's not so many people touching everything," Kovac said.

On the bar side, guests must get a new glass every time they want a new drink.

The normal capacity at the venue is 300, but to follow the proper distance guidelines it's been knocked down to about 200.

"So far it's been great, but we do know after speaking with brides, attendance for weddings have been down about 15%," Kovac said.

Aimee Andrews, owner of Backwoods Venue 222, has dealt with similar situations and has seen tremendous resiliency in brides.

"Some of the spring weddings still happened and they got married either in a small intimate church wedding, or I know one couple that got married in a parking lot," Andrews said.

Many of Andrews' spring weddings either moved to the fall, or couples are coming back next year for their one-year anniversaries.

Andrews leaves it up to the bride and groom to decide the size of wedding, because she can accommodate big or small with additional outdoor seating.

"Right now the numbers are smaller, but as we get into the season from August to November those weddings are going to be bigger as people decide to come out," Andrews said.

Andrews said it's been amazing to see how flexible brides and grooms have been with guest lists and plans constantly changing.

Both venues expect 2021 to be one of the busiest years yet and plan to keep current safety precautions in place for good.

"We'll still offer hand sanitizer every where, and I don't think it's a bad idea to have someone serve your food and replace cups every time ," Kovac said.