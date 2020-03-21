When asked about the benefits of educating her children at home, Rawné Pierce can reel off plenty of examples.

There's flexibility, time spent with children and an ability to tailor instruction to their specific needs. But there's something else that comes with home-schooling: a daunting sense of responsibility.

"It's a carefully planned and researched decision," she said. "It's kind of scary when you're going to buck the system. There's a lot of responsibility."

Soon, other St. Joseph parents might feel a similar burden. Schools across the city are closed in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19, but that doesn't mean all learning comes to a halt. Catholic schools are switching to a distance learning model, for as long as the buildings are closed. At the beginning of spring break, public schools sent technology home with students, in preparation for a similar step.

It's a bold move into uncharted territory, and not just for parents and students. Teachers are wondering how it's all going to work, especially with U.S. Census data showing that 18% of St. Joseph households don't have a computer in the home.

Presumably, some of those households have school-aged children.

“Obviously one of my big concerns is in the equity of educational opportunities," said J. Eric Simmons, a Central High School teacher and president of the St. Joseph chapter of the National Education Association. "Things like this, we've never dealt with on such a grand scale. We really don't know how it's going to go."

Expect some bumps at first, especially since parents might be overstretched as they work from home during the coronavirus crisis. But both veteran classroom teachers and home-school parents said some simple steps will make a home-based learning environment more effective and engaging.

For starters, no waking up at noon and studying in pajamas.

"The biggest piece of advice I would give parents is to set a routine and hold their children to the routine so the children can experience something similar to what they experience at school," Simmons said. "They get up. They get breakfast. They get ready for the day."

Home-school parents said structure and a dedicated work space are important, but only to a point.

"My biggest piece of advice is to know your kids," said Summer Hughes, who home-schools a fifth- and a ninth-grader. "Some kids really need the routine. Some don't. It's important to figure out how they learn."

One thing parents will quickly realize, Pierce said, is that students won't be able to sit down and work for eight hours straight. What's more, they don't need to try that. In a traditional school day, a certain amount of time is lost doing things like walking to other classrooms, getting materials out of lockers and dealing with discipline issues.

"Parents need to be realistic," she said. "It's going to be unrealistic to think their kid has a full day of school work at home. Home-schoolers get their work done in four hours, maybe."

Pierce, who trains parents on how to use a home-school company's curriculum, believes it's a good idea to allow time for fun and for students to explore on their own, gaining hands-on experience doing things like studying fractions while baking. "Home-schoolers do those things all the time," she said.

High school students are best equipped to learn independently in a remote environment, said Pierce, who has two adult children and is currently home-schooling a second-grader, a fifth-grader and a high school student.

Her experience shows that those in middle school or junior high can do the work independently, but they may need assistance organizing a plan for the day.

"They learn time management better when they are in school," she said.

For the youngest children, especially those who are still learning to read, it may require more hands-on involvement and more frequent breaks. Parents who find themselves thrown into a stressful situation should understand that they're implementing the school's curriculum, so they have support and are not on as much of an island compared to a full-fledged home-school family, Pierce said.

She emphasizes that all families and students are in this together as the community shuts down because of COVID-19. Home-schoolers lose access to field trips, libraries, museums and enrichment activities.

"The home-schooling community is really trying to rally around all these kids and see how we can help," she said.

For Simmons, one silver lining might emerge from this difficult time. Teachers, often underpaid and underappreciated, might gain a newfound respect from parents who see just what goes into teaching a child day after day.

"Parents are going to see there are extreme challenges that teachers face," he said.