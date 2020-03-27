The city of St. Joseph has confirmed two positive cases of COVID-19, one having been testing in Clinton County, Mo.

The first positive is a woman in her early twenties, who is staying at home with family in St. Joseph. The woman has a recent travel history. The woman was tested by a private lab in Clinton County.

The second is a woman in her thirties, who was tested through Northwest Health Services, which also sent a press release confirming the case. She lives in Buchanan County and his staying home. The person does not have a confirmed travel history but had recently been to Kansas City.

The city's health department and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will conduct a joint investigation into the cases. This will include the identification of contacts.

"Additionally, the city’s health department is prepared to assist Mosaic Life Care and Northwest Health Services with additional cases that may present in our community," the city said in a press release.

