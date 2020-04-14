The stay-at-home order may have caused some sadness with not being allowed to see friends and loved ones, but one university police department is working to lift spirits.

The Northwest Missouri State University’s police department said calls are down with the campus being closed and thought it would be a good time to try to boost morale.

“We got some information just from several students who had reached out to us and just beyond our own sentiment. We thought it’s kind of a somber time and we thought this is probably the appropriate time right now just to kind of get folks up and moving and try to spread just a little cheer,” Chief Clarence Green, of Northwest Missouri State University, said.

So far, the video has reached over 16,000 views on Twitter.

“We got a few folks who sent us videos, I think of alumni, so that’s a video, and then we had the team that works over the summer of students, they did one via Zoom,” Green said.

Green also said that with the campus being closed things have slowed down for the department.

“Typically, we have roughly 70 to 75 calls of service a day and we’re down to about 32 calls of service a day. So, just the interaction is down on all levels,” Green said.

Green encourages everyone to engage with each other — to check in on friends and family.

“Somehow, we have to get folks up and moving and talking and just smiling and laughing. I think all of that is maybe bringing us closer together,” Green said.