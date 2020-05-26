Since the early beginnings of the COVID-19 pandemic, the United Way has been on the front lines of assisting people and organizations in the community.

With money from its campaign contributions and private donations, the United Way was able to establish a $50,000 COVID-19 relief fund. The donations go towards providing masks, hand sanitizers, touchless thermometers, disinfectants and other supplies, said Kylee Strough, United Way president.

“We were able to distribute those to many of our United Way partner agencies who are currently serving people or who are getting ready to open their doors very, very soon,” Strough said.

Through the relief fund the United Way was able to purchase 2,000 masks, a couple thousand bottles of hand sanitizer and some touchless thermometers.

“I never thought I’d be so excited to get a delivery of touchless thermometers,” Strough said. “It was an exciting day when we got them because so many places need them right now to check their employees, clients or kids they are seeing.”

The United Way also received and distributed donations of disinfectant solutions from Hillyard Chemical Company and the Chamber of Commerce.

Strough said individuals needing help with rent or utility assistance are asked to call the HelpMe hotline and talk to their landlords and utility companies.

She pointed out that “$50,000 sounds like a lot of money, but we don’t have a timeline for the recovery from this pandemic, so we want to keep people and agencies stable as we can in the long term.”

For more information on receiving assistance, call 816-364-2381 or visit unitedway.org.