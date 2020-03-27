United Electric Cooperative will be waiving the service availability charge for all members for the month of April, the organization announced Friday.

In addition, United Electric will be refunding all security deposits to members in April who have previously had to pay one. These discounts will be shown as a credit on the bill members receive in May.

"United Electric Cooperative is adjusting to the new realities brought on by COVID-19," CEO Jim Bagley said in a release. "We hope a discount on your upcoming bill will help with the burden this pandemic has caused."

Additional information regarding these discounts will be available on United's website at www.ueci.coop and social media channels. If members have any questions regarding the discount they will receive, they can call 800-748-1488.