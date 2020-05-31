Across the nation, unemployment claims total the most in United States history. State-by-state claimant counts are high as well.

In Missouri, the state had an unemployment rate of 4.5% in March, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

In Buchanan County, the rate was 4.2%, just below the state average for the unemployed. But unemployment claims from February to March saw a jump from 130 to 1,958 claimants.

“Over 90% of claimants have been able to file online without assistance using UInteract,” Delores Rose, the director of strategic communications for the Missouri Department of Labor, said. “Our challenge has been to set up three new federally funded assistance programs that are not part of the unemployment insurance program in less than a month while taking an unprecedented number of unemployment claims and transitioning employees back to work remotely."

Missouri Western State University has a Career Development Center aimed at helping students find a job after college, which already can be a hard task. The pandemic makes it even harder for recent graduates to find work.

“That is unfortunately true and I saw it primarily with a couple students that reached out to me,” Megan Raney, career development director at Missouri Western, said.“They said their internship programs were cancelled. Those part-time positions or temporary ones were the first to go, so obviously that hurts students.”

Career development advice could even be more important for students than ever. As the search for jobs continue for college students, the search for checks continues for the unemployed.

The ability to file for unemployment has not necessarily been an issue other than the fact the website has crashed a couple times with all the heavy traffic it is seeing. Those problems were quickly fixed in overnight repairs, officials said.

One problem has been workers' ability to get checks processed and sent to them to help them make ends meet. The Missouri Department of Labor said it's not the extra traffic that's taking longer to get money to some people, it's because of mistakes entered by the unemployed.

“Adjudicating issues found on claims is taking longer because of the sheer volume. Claimants are reminded to take extreme care to provide accurate information,” Rose said. “Typos, wrong dates, incorrect answers to questions and other data-entry errors during the initial claims process cause most delays for eligible claimants.”

Claim numbers might not normalize until coronavirus unemployment benefits end on July 26. Even then there could still be higher rates of claimants than seen in years past.