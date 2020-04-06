Filing for unemployment already can be a stressful time, however having to do so during a major global pandemic when so many others are filing, can cause even more challenges.

The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations’ Division of Employment Security has increased staffing and still is continuing to process unemployment claims to support the state’s workers and employers.

According to a statement from DOLIR, it reported a total of 104,230 initial claims for the week ending March 28. That is a nearly 147% increase over the previous week’s initial claims of 42,207.

Of the 104,230 initial claims, 89,000 were COVID-19 related, the press release stated.

In addition, Missouri is now going to implement a $600 Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation Program. Payments could go out as early as the week of April 12, to eligible recipients.

“We have already begun the process for the required system changes and have been anxiously awaiting the final guidance to code the specific rules and procedures into DES’ online customer service portal (UInternet). Once the changes have been made and properly tested, the new code will go into production, and the new program payments will begin,” Chris Slinkard, DES director, said.

Of course, many in St. Joseph have been impacted as well.

“I think the unemployment is likely to continue to rise,” R. Patt Lilly, president and CEO of the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce, said.

Lilly continues that when looking at unemployment rates, it is not always accurate.

“They refer to unemployment statistics as being lagging. In other words, what you read and hear about today does not necessarily reflect today,” Lilly said.

The reason for the delay is how the data is collected and not everyone immediately files for unemployment.

There still are some employment opportunities in St. Joseph listed on jobs. stjoseph.com.

To file for unemployment, DES encourages individuals to file online at uinteract.labor.mo.gov, due to an increase in call volumes.