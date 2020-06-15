Two more seniors have died due to COVID-19 in Gentry County, the Tri-County Health Department announced Monday morning.

It brings the number of coronavirus related deaths to eight in Gentry County. All victims were at least 60 years old.

The two latest residents to die were two women, one in her 70s and one in her 90s.

On June 11, the Tri-County Health Department announced two men, both in their 90s, had died of COVID-19.

According to the department, 66 people in Dekalb, Gentry and Worth counties have tested positive for COVID-19.