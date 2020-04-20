Two employees of Triumph Foods in St. Joseph have tested positive for COVID-19.

The food manufacturer announced Monday two workers are under quarantine and have not returned to the facility since being tested.

Additionally, other employees who had been in close contact with the affected individuals were notified before coming to work Monday and instructed to quarantine.

In the statement, Triumph said measures have been taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including regular cleaning and sanitizing, taking the temperature of all employees before entering the plant and implementing social-distancing guidelines.