The City of St. Joseph announced two confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the community Friday.

At a press conference Friday afternoon, St. Joseph Health Department Director Debra Bradley confirmed that two tests of residents in Buchanan County, including one in St. Joseph, had come back positive.

The first positive case is a female in her 20s who has a recent history of traveling and is staying home with family in St. Joseph. She reported to the Clinton County testing site and was tested through a private lab.

The second positive is a female in her 30s who lives in Buchanan County and tested positive through Northwest Health Services. She also is recovering at home. That woman has no confirmed travel history, but recently may have been in Kansas City, where there are confirmed cases.

Mayor Bill McMurray took to the podium to express his concerns over the findings.

"The Surgeon General said just a few days ago, quote: 'I want America to understand, this week it's going to get bad," McMurray said. "Well, I think the Surgeon General's words have come true in St. Joseph. We have not one but two cases."

Local health officials said the patients have been notified and they are working to notify anyone who may have had contact with them.

Director of Development for Northwest Health Services Rodney Hummer said the patient that his facility tested came in with flu-like symptoms.

He said up to 80% of people who become infected by COVID-19 may have little to no symptoms, which means they can be carrying and spreading the virus without ever knowing it. He stressed a need to continue social distancing and said the low number of positives in St. Joseph so far could be a sign that the measures are working.

"Really, only two cases is amazing," Hummer said. "We could have 100 right now or 500 right now, so social distancing does work. It's proven to work."

Northwest has tested 37 people so far, including the one positive case. An additional 16 tests were negative and 20 are pending.

Mosaic Life Care has tested 121 people and has so far had no positives. There have been 91 people who tested negative and 30 tests are still pending.

Bradley said her department knew early on that it was just a matter of time before the virus came to St. Joseph. She told News-Press NOW officials carefully monitored the disease in order to act quickly and start distancing in the community before any cases could be confirmed.

"We saw that the virus was in China and spreading rapidly," Bradley said. "We watched it throughout the month of January and, at the end of January, we called together the health and medical agencies, or agencies that had a health or medical aspect."

She urged citizens to continue to practice social distancing, to cover any coughs or sneezes, to stay away from other people if they feel sick and to wash their hands with soap and water often and thoroughly.

Mayor McMurray agreed that the best way to stop the spread is to simply avoid contact with other people.

"Two words: Stay home," he said during the press conference.

An emergency order that enacted social distancing rules and restrictions in St. Joseph that went into effect last week are set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on April 2.

McMurray said he will be speaking with community leaders about whether or not the order, which stops certain businesses from operating, should be extended or modified.

"We want to balance the economic impact problem with the epidemic problem," McMurray said. "It's difficult to find that balance, but I would rather be safe than sorry. We may lose a few businesses, which is a tragedy, but saving a few lives is really important."

Also on Friday, St. Joseph public schools and all Catholic schools announced they would remain closed until April 24.

The St. Joseph School District said they have plans in place to to allow employees to continue to feed students and provide academic opportunities.

McMurray said a decision on the emergency order should come late Monday night after a phone conference with other community groups.