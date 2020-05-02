A total of 359 employees and contract workers have tested positive for COVID-19 at Triumph Foods, state health officials said Saturday morning.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, which is helping to conduct mass testing at the meat-packing facility, announced the latest updates in a release Saturday morning. The number of positive cases at Triumph had been at 295 on Friday.

Testing continues on a "rolling basis," the health department said in its release. Officials with Northwest Health Services, which has been conducting most of the testing of Triumph's entire workforce, reported Friday that they had completed testing for the majority of the 3,000 employees at the facility. Additional tests still need to be done on Triumph employees who were off work this week.

Results of tests done on employees late in the week remain pending.

On Saturday, Mosaic Life Care reported a total of 81 positive results among those tested through the hospital. An additional 1819 people have tested negative at Mosaic, and 149 tests are pending results.

Three people who have tested positive for COVID-19 are inpatients at the hospital.