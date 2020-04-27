Triumph Foods began its comprehensive employee testing program for COVID-19 Monday at 8 a.m.

Testing is being administered onsite by Northwest Health Services and is taking place in a phased approach during employees' regular shifts. The testing will take several days and is supposed to be done by the end of the week.

“We are grateful for the commitment of 2,800 tests from the State and a commercial laboratory partner and we value the ongoing guidance of local and state health officials” said Mark Campbell, CEO of Triumph Foods. “This testing will be performed for those who are not feeling any symptoms of COVID-19, and are otherwise ready for work. This is important so we can identify those of us that have the virus that causes COVID-19 but don’t know it.”

Results are expected between 24 to 48 hours of the test and will be reported to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Northwest Health Services’ Interim CEO, Rodney Hummer said the company is committed to serving the community and is honored to be asked by the State of Missouri to help with the tests.

"Northwest Health Services hopes the test efforts will not only provide peace of mind, but safeguard the livelihood of local agriculture workers and the food supply they provide,” Hummer said.

Triumph Foods said it continues to work with local and state officials to ensure the appropriate steps are being taken to address the health and safety of its employees and to continue operating safely to maintain its vital role in the nation’s food supply chain.