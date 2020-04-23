The number of positive COVID-19 cases at Triumph Foods in St. Joseph has reportedly grown to nine.

According to an email sent out to employees Wednesday obtained by News-Press NOW, six additional employees tested positive for COVID-19. Three cases had been announced previously.

Triumph officials have not returned calls seeking comment on the additional cases.

The company said it's working closely with state and local health officials to monitor the situation and has not been made aware of any additional confirmed positive cases other than the nine.

Triumph said it's following CDC guidelines for critical industries, including taking temperatures, requiring masks and requiring self-monitoring.