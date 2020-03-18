Triumph Foods announced temporary changes to employment and benefit policies to protect against further problems with COVID-19.

According to a press release sent out Wednesday, Triumph Foods will be providing up to two weeks of normal wages as Emergency Relief to employees who are directed by governmental or company officials to quarantine. Those covered by a Triumph Foods health plan will have 100% paid coverage on testing for COVID-19.

All business-related travel has been suspended, and all meetings will take place via conference call or video.

Outside visitors to the plant are limited and will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis until further notice.

Triumph noted that the CDC, USDA and FDA does not consider COVID-19 as a food safety concern.