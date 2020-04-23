Mass testing of employees for COVID-19 is set to take place at Triumph Foods after the number of positive cases at the pork plant rose to nine.

According to an email sent out to employees obtained by News-Press NOW, six additional Triumph Foods employees tested positive for COVID-19. Three cases had been announced previously.

A release from the city of St. Joseph said the health department was notified that testing of all employees was decided upon after a number of cases were identified in the past 48 hours.

The release said Northwest Health Services is planning to conduct the tests as early as Friday afternoon, depending on arrival of test kits. Results of those tests are anticipated within 48 hours. In addition, approximately 125 Triumph employees will be tested by Mosaic Life Care on Friday, with results anticipated within 24 hours of the testing.

Triumph officials have not returned calls seeking comment on the additional cases.

The company said it's working closely with state and local health officials to monitor the situation and has not been made aware of any additional confirmed positive cases other than the nine.

Triumph said it's following CDC guidelines for critical industries, including taking temperatures, requiring masks and requiring self-monitoring.

However, Paul Davis, a Triumph employee, said he feels the work environment is unsafe and social distancing requirements aren't being followed.

"In the line after we're done working, no one is six feet away and people are coughing on each other and I'm scared to even go to work because I can't afford to catch it," Davis said.

Davis said he was told employees called in after the positive COVID-19 cases were reported. When changing out of clothes in the locker rooms, Davis said there have been many people in the space at a time who are not following social distancing.

Meat-packing plants across the country have dealt with similar issues, causing more than a dozen to close across the U.S., including a Smithfield pork plant in South Dakota that handles 5% of U.S. pork production.

Davis said Triumph employees told workers that the plant is going to keep on running.

"I told them it's unfair that you guys are worth $1.6 billion, you should be able to pay us for at least two weeks and shut the place down and clean it up and test everyone for the coronavirus if they want to come back in and work," Davis said.

When asked about the possibility of Triumph having to shut down, Mary Robertson, the city's communication and public relations manager, said that would be up to the ownership of the company or the state.

"The division of health and senior services shutdown directive would have to come from the state and not local jurisdiction," Robertson said.

Robertson said the state is delivering more test kits to Northwest Missouri in order to get faster results for Triumph employees.

"The health director at the state level has been working to get the test kits up here and I know he's aware of the situation and staying on top of it as well," Robertson said.

Robertson said Triumph is taking measures to increase testing, disinfecting work environments and looking at how they're running shifts.