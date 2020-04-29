To assist with Second Harvest Community Food Bank's COVID-19 efforts, Triumph Foods donated nearly 5,000 pounds of pork products Wednesday to the agency.

The donation of seasoned loin fillets and tenders will be distributed throughout Second Harvest's service area in Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas. With the growing numbers of food-insecure individuals created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the donation comes at just the right time, said Blake Haynes, communications coordinator for Second Harvest.

“This generous donation allows our organization to provide over 4,100 meals to food-insecure individuals within our service area,” he said. “The impact this donation will make is simply amazing, and it shows that we are in this together."

Chris Clark, communications & community relations manager for Triumph Foods, said the company is excited to continue its partnership with Second Harvest.

“Triumph Foods will continue to stand by our commitment to Second Harvest by fighting against food insecurity in St. Joseph and the entire Second Harvest service area,” he said. "We are committed to everything we can do to help our community.”