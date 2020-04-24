Confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 rose to 16 at Triumph Foods Friday as the pork-production company prepared for mass testing of all its employees.

In a release, Triumph said it has partnered with the state of Missouri, which has provided 2,800 tests for employees at the plant. These tests are in addition to ones provided by Mosaic Life Care and the St. Joseph Health Department.

Mosaic Life Care, the St. Joseph Health Department and the National Guard completed 125 contact tests Friday morning. The 2,800 tests are expected to arrive Friday and Northwest Health Service is conducting the tests on-site at Triumph.

Mary Robertson, the city's communications and public relations manager, said that more cases could possibly impact St. Joseph's current shelter-in-place order.

"If we're seeing a significant amount of positives coming back from the testing, I'm sure the council will reconvene and discuss what needs to happen moving forward with the order," Robertson said.

Dr. Randall Williams, director of Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, said Triumph will be testing individuals who are not showing symptoms in addition to those who do have them.

“Based on other meat-packing plant experiences, we thought we ought to test everyone,” Williams said.

Williams said the majority of the employees being tested will be asymptomatic because Triumph doesn’t allow employees to work if they have a fever or cough.

“We have a very small group of people who are positive, but we are doing comprehensive surveillance to identify anyone else out there that’s infected, and we don’t usually do that,” Williams said.

Williams has been working with Triumph on a daily basis to provide assistance, and he said they’re using commercial and state labs to help with testing. Results from all tests are expected to come back between 24 and 48 hours after they are taken.

“The testing will be about 500 a day, so it will take about four days to complete the testing,” Williams said.

Williams said the company and health department are paying close attention to where people testing positive live, because that could be where some contracted the virus. While employees wait to be tested, Williams encouraged them to continue rigorous hand washing and take temperatures one to two times a day.

“It’s a hallmark of this disease that a lot of people eventually will develop a fever,” Williams said.

Williams said Triumph currently isn’t classified as an outbreak due to the number of employees the company has, and he hopes the testing will keep the numbers limited.

"We probably wouldn't have been able to do this weeks ago because we just didn't have the capacity and didn't have enough tests," Williams said.

Triumph officials stated they are taking protective measures to protect employees, including enhanced cleaning and sanitizing work areas throughout the plant, providing face masks for all employees and installing plexiglass dividers to help with social distancing.

The results of each round of testing are expected to come back as early as the following day. Officials have stated getting results on testing should take about 24 to 48 hours.