While St. Joseph continues to restrict activities and limit crowd sizes in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the buses will continue to run.

Transit General Manager Michelle Schultz said there is currently no plan to stop bus service, because too many people in St. Joseph rely on The Ride to get around.

"It's important we keep running for our passengers, because even though ridership has decreased, for people who do need the bus, that's usually their only source of transportation," Schultz said. "So, if we would shut down, people would not be able to get to food or to get to medical appointments or things like that."

Since COVID-19 has been in headlines, ridership has dropped by about 30% and continues to slowly decline, according to Schultz. She said transit is currently seeing about 1,000 riders per day, down from 1,400 to 1,500 daily.

Keeping the buses clean has been a top priority, and specialized equipment is being used.

"Every evening after the buses complete their route we are spraying down every bus with an electrostatic sprayer," Schultz said. "It's electrostatic, which makes it able to cling to things and it kind of wraps around and gets into little crevices."

The battery-operated sprayer releases a chlorinated cleaning substance that buses are covered in from back to front each evening. It was recommended to First Transit by a supplier and was purchased before the spread of the coronavirus. Transit officials say the device is no longer available due to the high demand that has come about recently.

The buses are wiped down with disinfectant and alcohol every other hour and the transfer station is cleaned in a similar way throughout the day, along with other transit buildings.

Schultz said the health of her drivers is a top priority, and each driver is issued hand sanitizer to use throughout the day. There have been overtime hours logged for all of the extra cleaning, but she believes it is worth it to keep transportation safe.