St. Joseph's buses have seen reduced ridership since social distancing has become a norm, but federal funds could help provide relief and protection for transit employees.

During a budget session on Wednesday, Public Works announced a $4.4 million grant has been awarded to St. Joseph Transit from the Federal Transit Administration through the CARES act.

Transit General Manager Michelle Schultz said ridership has dropped due to the pandemic, but there is still a core group of riders who use the bus daily.

"We're at about 600 people a day, which is about 40% of normal," Schultz said. "Since we hit that mark, it's stayed pretty steady. We've been like that a couple weeks."

The grant will have to be accepted by the City Council, but could help with purchasing cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment for drivers, as well as supplementing lost revenues.

MPO Transit Planning Manager Chance Gallagher said bus ticket sales are down, but the major funding sources for the operation have been hit hard as well.

"Transit's funded through sales tax and grants. Obviously, with people staying at home, we've lost significant revenues," Gallagher said.

She said the grant is a 100% fund, meaning there is no match at the local level.

Transit says they have continued to clean the buses every hour and special equipment is used every night to thoroughly disinfect each vehicle.

Gallagher said the buses are a necessity, but riders should keep their distance from each other as much as possible.

"We're running our buses because they're essential," Gallagher said. "People need to get to doctors' appointments and get food and whatnot, but I just want to make sure our riders are safe, even if they have to ride the buses, just make sure they do their social distancing."