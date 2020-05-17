The pandemic ran a familiar course: closure of schools and businesses, elimination of large gatherings, admonitions to wear masks and the eventual pushback against a medical doctor delivering bad news.

Only Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top immunologist in 2020, did not become the subject of this rebuke. Dr. Hasbrouck DeLamater did.

DeLamater served as St. Joseph’s city health officer during the nation’s last great pandemic, the Spanish flu outbreak of 1918.

From the fall of that year and throughout the winter months, DeLamater became the public face of the health emergency, getting credit from some for minimizing the loss of local lives and criticism, with near ouster from his position, for his tough-minded ways.

“It cannot be denied that he is a fighter,” the St. Joseph Gazette wrote in an editorial at the time. “This very pugnacity ... while enabling him to accomplish things, has also stirred opposition.

“People, as individuals and in the mass, refuse to take advice about sanitation and health matters,” the editorial continued. “The only way is to have an expert to handle such matters, and then let him act.”

Dr. DeLamater began his work in St. Joseph on Dec. 16, 1916, having previously held the position of assistant health commissioner in Kansas City. His $3,600 a year salary came from the St. Joseph health board and the school district.

Much of his early work involved dealing with basic sanitation issues, working with dairy providers and lecturing to civic and school groups about the fundamentals of health.

In being elected head of the Missouri State Health Association during his tenure here, DeLamater said, “We intend to prevent disease rather than cure it, and teach the people to keep well.”

His public activity changed in the autumn of 1918, as the influenza began to make its way across the region and nation.

On Oct. 8, the board of health, with the backing of the St. Joseph council, closed all schools, churches, theaters and movie houses, prohibited any private gatherings of 25 people or more and mandated the twice-daily fumigation of streetcars.

The circuit courts recessed for two weeks, and the city asked businesses to disperse any crowds that gathered within. At the “10-cent stores,” where much of the mingling took place, the health officer said people may have to resort to the wearing of protective masks.

After a couple of weeks, students returned to school, though cases of influenza continued to increase. Some days the health board recorded 200 new infections, though early November saw the daily number drop to 44. Still, DeLamater urged caution in a full reopening of the city.

But some businessmen protested, with talk of raising money to take legal action against the health officer. The street railway company expressed dismay at the ridership limitations, and one man requested a reopening of the billiard parlors.

The outbreak persisted, and parents began keeping their children from school. So the schools in St. Joseph closed for a second time on Dec. 4, then reopened on Dec. 30.

Vernon G. Mays, school superintendent, informed parents that the loss of time would not prevent students from passing to higher grades if their educational progress showed no other shortfalls.

On the reopening, DeLamater said that daily inspections would look for students with colds or other ailments, and the youngsters would not be admitted to buildings if symptoms appeared.

“I am sure that it will not be necessary to close the schools again this winter, but next year I predict a return of the influenza wave and closing of the schools,” he said.

In mid-January, DeLamater commended the board of education for taking its preventative action, saying, according to the Gazette, “the present freedom of the city from the influenza plague was to be attributed largely to the closing order.”

In the early months of 1919, the move to oust DeLamater had as much to do with City Hall politics as the health officer’s strict adherence to medical prudence.

DeLamater came to the city under the leadership of Mayor Elliott Marshall, but Mayor John C. Whitsell took office in 1918. Though the board of health appointed its top officer, the mayor held great sway.

Names circulated about his possible replacement, even an Army major stationed in France with the American Expeditionary Forces.

But the Buchanan County Medical Society endorsed DeLamater on March 20. In June 1919, he was reappointed to the job.

Because of the work he had done in St. Joseph, DeLamater had been asked to meet with the state board of health in Jefferson City to consider public health legislation.