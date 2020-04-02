placeholder_mosaic
File photo | St. Joseph News-Press

Three more positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the St. Joseph community, according to a release by the City of St. Joseph. The individuals were all tested at Mosaic Life Care.

Two of the cases are family/household members of a person previously diagnosed with COVID-19, both are women. The two women are self isolated at home, according to the news release.

The third positive case announced today is a woman in her 20s. There is no apparent contact to any other positive cases, the release said. The woman is self isolated at home.

Mosaic Life Care is now recording a total of six positive test results for COVID-19, up from two, the hospital system announced Thursday evening. Of those results, five are outpatient and one is inpatient. 

One of the individuals is a woman in her fifties, a Nodaway County resident tested at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. It is the county's first positive case of COVID-19. 

