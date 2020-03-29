The city of St. Joseph has confirmed another positive case of COVID-19 in the community.

The city’s third positive case involves a male in his 30s. His only travel history is to Kansas City. On Friday, city health officials announced that two women, one in her 20s and one in her 30s, had tested positive. Those cases were not believed to be related.

The third positive case, announced Sunday, involved the man who was tested at Mosaic Life Care's St. Joseph Urgent Care. The individual lives in St. Joseph and is currently isolated at home. No other information will be provided about the individual, according to city officials.

As of Sunday evening, Mosaic staff had performed 154 tests, with 136 having negative results, the one positive reported that day and 17 pending results. Two of the other positive cases in St. Joseph were not tested at Mosaic.

Avoiding exposure is the best way to prevent the illness, which has infected more than 600,000 and led to more than 30,000 deaths worldwide, according to the World Health Organization. The disease causes mild to severe respiratory symptoms, with the elderly and those with compromised immune systems at highest risk. The young, however, are not immune to either hospitalizations or fatalities at COVID-19 spreads.

The City of St. Joseph Health Department urges the following precautions:

— Social distancing to avoid close contact with others.

— Voluntary home isolation: stay home if showing symptoms of the virus.

— Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. As a backup to the lack of soap and water, use an alcohol-based sanitizer.

— Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces regularly.

— Comply with the shelter in place order.

Those who to become ill should stay home, except to seek medical care; separate from others in the home and call ahead before arriving at a clinic, hospital or urgent care.