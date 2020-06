Two more people have died of COVID-19 in Gentry County.

The Tri-County Health Department announced the third and fourth COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday morning on Facebook.

Both cases were women, one in her 80s and one in her 90s.

This comes after the Tri-County Health Department announced the death of a man in his 60s on Tuesday.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services currently lists 41 COVID-19 cases in Gentry County.