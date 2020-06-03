Two more people have died of COVID-19 in Gentry County.

The Tri-County Health Department announced the third and fourth COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday morning on Facebook.

Both cases were women, one in her 80s and one in her 90s.

This comes after the Tri-County Health Department announced the death of a man in his 60s on Tuesday.

Tri-County Health Department officials told News-Press NOW that all four deaths related to COVID-19 have been in the same facility. Lili Parsons, director of the Stanberry office for the Tri-County Health Department, said the facility with the deaths is taking necessary precautions, and she said social distancing is important within the county.

Staff at Pine View Manor in Stanberry declined to discuss whether the deaths have included residents there but did say in a news release that mass testing had been performed at the facility and resulted in some positive cases.

Pam Hailey, Pine View administrator, said the families of residents who tested positive were informed along with the Tri-County Health Department.

She said in the release that staff are following all guidelines recommended and are taking steps to protect and care for residents.

"We are taking diligent measures around the clock to monitor and protect the health of our residents and keep their families informed," Hailey said.

Hailey said visitors and other non-medical personnel have not been permitted in the facility for several weeks and staff have been screening residents twice a day for any temperature or other COVID-19 symptoms as well as taking the temperature of staff members and screening them prior to shifts.

Hailey said she has been proud of her staff and the continued effort each day.

"They are heroes, and I am proud to be a part of this team. We are going through a difficult time and we appreciate all the support that is shown to us by many," Hailey said.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services currently lists 41 COVID-19 cases in Gentry County.