The Harvest Express is a modern day spin on the Pony Express, the famous carrier service that brought news by horseback across the country.

The Harvest Express is a little less well known. It’s the name 139th Airlift Wing Commander Col. Ed Black has given his organization’s newest partnership mission with Second Harvest Community Food Bank.

The goal: Feed Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas.

“(The airmen and women) do essentially anything Second Harvest needs them to do,” Black said. “It’s been a fun partnership to work with the Second Harvest folks and be a part of their logistics and keeping everybody fed in this area.”

The decision was made possible after Gov. Mike Parson mobilized the guard in late March so local agencies in St. Joseph could request help from the 139th.

Demand for food is about 40% higher this year compared to this time last year at mobile pantries.

In the past, the food bank typically relies heavily on help from volunteers when it comes to the daily tasks of stocking, packing and distributing food.

Fifteen members of the 139th work on a daily basis while wearing gloves, masks and, of course, their uniforms to fight against the war on hunger.

“I would call the Harvest Express an operational mission,” Black said. “We have around 1,200 airmen at the wing and have 100 of them engaged across the state in COVID response.”

Black said that includes helping the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the Missouri Department of Safety and the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency.

One of those additional responsibilities is helping to set up a makeshift hospital in St. Louis for overflow patients.

At the Second Harvest facility on Friday, the airmen and airwomen unloaded about 1,500 pounds of food donated from folks who shopped at Price Chopper.

They also packed about 2,000 meals for Backpack Buddies, a program that helps feed elementary-school children in the food bank’s 19-county coverage area in Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas.

Mike Belding, finance and administrator coordinator at Second Harvest, said on a daily basis the guard averages around five hours at the food bank Monday through Friday.

“The majority of our employees are working from home, so with the guard being here 25-plus hours a week packing boxes, netting and sorting produce, basically anything that we need them to do, has allowed us to continue to meet the need,” Belding said.

Black said he doesn’t know how long any of the specific missions the 139th is performing across the state will last.

“Certainly our desire is to stay involved as long as there is a need,” Black said.

While the guard is helping during the pandemic, members also continue to meet their military duties for any potential future deployments.

“We’re blessed to have a wing that sits in the middle of a community that loves the guard and loves the military and has a respect for what we sacrifice,” Black said.