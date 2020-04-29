Triumph Foods announced Wednesday that the comprehensive testing of asymptomatic employees should be completed by Friday, May 1.

Through Tuesday, more than 1,600 tests have been administered to Triumph employees onsite with the help of Northwest Health Services, a commercial lab partner and the Missouri National Guard.

The results of these tests will be made available to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Buchanan County and the City of St. Joseph Health Department, which will report it thereafter.

“We expect positive test results will likely come from this proactive strategy, with our goal to limit the spread of COVID-19 at home, in our community and in the workplace," Mark Campbell, CEO of Triumph Foods, said.

Triumph officials said they are continuing to monitor the situation and working with local and state health officials to ensure necessary steps are being taken to address the health and safety of employees.

"The aggressive testing effort by Triumph Foods and Northwest Health Services gives our community the opportunity to see how much of an impact testing can have in helping to maintain operability of the services important to economic functioning," Rodney Hummer, interim CEO for Northwest Health Services said.

The last update from Triumph last week confirmed 16 positive COVID-19 cases in employees who work at the plant. Although the number of confirmed cases in Buchanan County has risen this week, there has been no statement on whether any of those people are connected to the pork-production facility.