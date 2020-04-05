With the COVID-19 pandemic causing people to stay at home, some patients are using telehealth for their normal appointments.

Northwest Health Services launched its telehealth program last week. The program is available to people of all insurances

"We implemented this to keep patients at home out of the public but still be able to access their provider for their regular chronic care needs," Dr. Rachel Lessor, an advanced nurse practitioner at the Family Medicine Associates Clinic said.

Lessor said some insurance companies allow the visits to be done over the phone while others require the visits be done by video. She said for this reason they have both options available. They do visits by phone and by Zoom.

"I think telehealth is really going to be the answer to most people's health-care needs during this time," Lessor said. "With a stay-at-home order You know, extending several weeks out, patients are becoming a little more anxious as far as their medical care and their perceptions and how this is going to look."

Lessor said they are able to consult those who have previous chronic illnesses so they do not have to go into the doctor's office and risk getting COVID-19. If a patient needs physical examinations beyond what telehealth can offer, that would be scheduled as Northwest Health Services clinics are still seeing patients.

"I think that it's going to keep people at home, which essentially should keep the virus rates down and hopefully get this stay-at-home order," Lessor said.

The meetings can usually take even less time than office visits and usually stay within a 15-minute time frame, Lessor said.

Lessor said that a lot of her visits over the week have been telehealth visits to keep the workflow and traffic down so that people who really need to visit the clinic are not at risk. She said the key to telehealth phone conferences or video calls is to ask a lot of questions to make the diagnosis.

Those looking to schedule a telehealth visit should call their primary-care doctor to see if the option is available.

Lessor said that the future of telehealth is up to the insurance companies, but she could see it continuing to expand after the pandemic is over.