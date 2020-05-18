Pulling up to a tattoo shop looks a little different these days as customers are greeted at their car by employees to check them in for appointments.

Independent Tattoo Company only allows customers inside who have an appointment to limit the people inside the shop.

Extra sanitation and sterilization of tools and work areas has always been a high priority for Independent, but Nick Spencer, a body piercer, said they've had to increase the time between each appointment.

"We have to take a little longer with a complete break down to make sure we sanitize in between each and every one which we had already been doing," Spencer said.

One of the more difficult rules to have customers follow is only allowing the customer getting the procedure done inside.

"We're used to having people for moral support and even the first tattoo is a big family event," Spencer said. "It gives us a chance to talk to our clients a little more one-on-one and get them through it ourselves."

Spencer said customers have chosen to FaceTime family or friends instead to still have that support during procedures.

Employees meet each customer at their cars to make sure they have a mask and aren't running a temperature before coming inside.

"We had to turn our open sign off just so we don't have the foot flow of walk-ins," Spencer said. "We unfortunately still do have to stop some people and tell them make sure to have an appointment."

Requiring all workers to wear masks isn't a completely new concept for Independent employees. Before the pandemic started some wore masks to protect themselves if they or a client was sick.

Spencer said the normal work flow is different considering their constantly needing to be on their toes and catching up on past appointments, but employees are happy to be back.

"We're all independently employed so a lot of us don't get the unemployment benefits and our bills were all still coming, so we're glad to be back," Spencer said.

In the first two weeks of being open Spencer said all employees and customers have complied with the new guidelines to create the safest possible environment.

"At the end of the day we know we did everything as safe as we possibly could and we don't feel that we did put people at risk," Spencer said.

Not all St. Joseph tattoo shops have reopened since the shelter-in-place order was lifted, but Independent said as long as the guidelines go on, they'll still be able to work successfully.