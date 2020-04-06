Essential workers including doctors, nurses, first responders and those who work in grocery stores need peace of mind that their children are being cared for while they are at work.

InterServ Early Care & Education, One Step Ahead Early Learning, the Bartlett Center and La Petite Academy are among those continuing to take care of children during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The YMCA also is exploring the community’s interest in holding a day-care program at the Downtown location. Companies in St. Joseph looking to provide care for their workforce’s children can also inquire at 816-233-9622.

In March, Community Action Partnership of St. Joseph closed its Head Start program in St. Joseph, but the agency is providing recommendations to parents seeking care.

Interserv’s Executive Director Bridget Supple said their Mitchell Woods location can care for 75 children between the ages of newborn and 5 years old between the hours of 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“We have told Mosaic that we can stay open and we have our license set so that we can stay open until 8 or 9 o'clock at night," Supple said.

Interserv’s 21st Century Building, located at 5400 King Hill Ave., has additional slots to take in children between first grade and eighth grade from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., although they have taken some kids as early as 8 a.m.

“We’re going by the not more than 10 in a group rule or advice,” Supple said. “We can also run that one later if we need to, although we haven't really seen the need yet.”

Both of Interserv’s programs are $150 a week, and slots are open at both locations. Call 816-279-6784 for more information.

The YMCA Downtown location closed its workout facility in March due to social distancing precautions. CEO Sue White wants to repurpose the facility to provide care for children between the ages of 5 and 12 years old between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Children would receive breakfast, lunch and a snack during their care. Online applications are available at stjoymca.org. Completed forms should be sent to ahassler@stjoymca.org.

“It's $95 for the week,” White said. “You know, the YMCA is a nonprofit charitable organization, so we would make financial assistance available based on need.”

One Step Ahead Early Learning, located on the Belt Highway, is at maximum capacity. Despite that, owner Tiffany Brinton said parents are still welcome to call and ask if openings become available.

“We do have a quite a few essential workers that bring their kids here,” Brinton said.