Many kids and young adults throughout the area still are getting the chance to participate in summer camps this year.

Camp Quality has adapted to a virtual camp while others like the YMCA are taking extra steps to be able to hold their camp in person.

“We are taking each kid’s temperature when they get dropped off, wiping every object after it’s been used and practicing social distancing,” said John Boles, the St. Joseph YMCA’s youth development director,.

Fewer kids have come to camp this year, but Boles is glad they were able to have it at all.

“I wasn’t sure that we were going to be able to have it,” Boles said. “That’s why even when they lifted all of the sanctions I said we are just going to treat it like phase one.”

The YMCA has a different theme every week, and kids have made friendship flowers, Greek pots, headpieces and miniature catapults.

“The kids absolutely love origami,” Boles said. “They are also making homemade ice cream and dream catchers.”

Kids also receive breakfast, lunch and a snack every day.

“It is a blessing that we are able to hold camp,” Boles said. “That is why we are taking these extra steps.”

Things were different this year for Camp Quality, which usually provides a summer camp for kids with cancer.

“We committed to having a virtual camp,” Kandi LaMar, Camp Quality regional director for Northwest Missouri, said. “We needed to offer multiple ways where kids can join.”

Each camper was sent a box with activities to do throughout the week. Services such as live streaming also were offered.

“We also had a talent show that was a big hit where the campers sent in a three-minute-long video,” LaMar said. “That is one of our traditions every year at camp.”

Bingo night also was a popular event, she said.

“I’m happy we were still able to provide that experience for them,” LaMar said. “It was a great way for our campers to continue to connect with their Camp Quality family even though they were at home.”