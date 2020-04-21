Data analyzed by an insurance comparison website shows Missouri's millennials have an increased risk of hospitalization from COVID-19 compared to other states because of significant underlying health issues.

According to Adam Johnson, a research analyst for QuoteWizard, Missouri ranks third in the nation for at-risk millennials, those generally aged in their mid-20s to 40.

"We analyzed the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System trends data," Johnson said. "And then we put together a composite ranking to see which states have the most at-risk millennials, given these underlying health conditions, and we did find that Missouri was the third highest at risk for COVID-19."

Johnson said the underlying health conditions used in QuoteWizard's analysis were diabetes, asthma and hypertension. According to the company's analysis, Missouri's diabetes rate among millennials is about 8%. The asthma rate is 9.5%, while the hypertension rate is about 17%.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 90% of COVID-19 related hospitalizations occur in people with underlying health conditions. Even though Missouri millennials are at a higher risk for COVID-19-related complications, only about 0.2% of COVID-19 related deaths across the country have occurred in millennials.

However, those aged 26 to 40 do account for about 30% of total COVID-19 cases, according to CDC data.

"That age group from younger 20s up to 40s, you're going to find more of these underlying health conditions versus the spring breakers that you maybe see down in Florida avoiding the social distancing rules," Johnson said. "Again, (millennials) make up a very small percentage of deaths, but millennials with these underlying health conditions do have more severe symptoms and a higher rate of hospitalizations."

Johnson said millennials in Southern and Midwestern states are generally in a higher-risk category in terms of COVID-19 than those on the coasts due to cultural and socioeconomic factors.

"We do find the states more in the South and Midwest to be more affected by things like diabetes, asthma, hypertension, high blood pressure, obesity rates," he said.

Kansas millennials are at a much lower risk for hospitalization due to COVID-19, according to QuoteWizard's analysis. The diabetes rate among millennials is some 4 percentage points lower in Kansas, though the asthma rate is nearly identical. In the composite score, Kansas ranked at 36, versus Missouri's third.